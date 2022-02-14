Cold weather shelter opens tonight in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials have coordinated with municipal and community partner to provide cold weather sheltering Monday night.

The shelter will open for those who need a place to stay due to a predicted drop in temperatures.

In south county, 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port will open their cold weather shelter on Monday, Feb. 14, opening at 5 p.m. and closing at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.