Cold today but a warm-up starts tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a cold start to the week with many Suncoast communities in the 40s this morning. Additionally, a breezy wind adds to the chill with “feels like” temperatures in the low 40s.

The elevated winds are prompting small craft advisories and rip current advisories for the morning and into the afternoon. It will be a rain-free day with deep blue skies and plenty of sunshine. Despite that, our afternoon high will only climb to the mid-60s today.

It will be even cooler this evening. In fact, it will be the coldest night of the week as tomorrow morning the temperatures will fall into the mid-40s near the coast and lower 40s inland. After the chilly start a warm-up will begin and highs tomorrow will run 8-10 degrees warmer.

The next cold front will arrive on Friday but will not have much cold air behind it. Still, the temperatures over the weekend will fall from the near 80 mark to the mid-70s. The front will be accompanied by a showers or two on Friday then some unsettled days of a sun and cloud mix over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.