Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Autopsy results for Brian Laundrie have been released to the public following the discovery of his skeletal remains in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port.

Laundrie’s remains were found on Oct. 20, 2021 after an intense manhunt. The fiancée of Gabby Petito and the only person of interest in her death, Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Sarasota County medical examiner. Petito vanished in September during a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her body was eventually found in a remote area of Wyoming. A coroner there determined she had been strangled.

The medical examiner confirms that Laundrie died of a self inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators found skeletal remains near a back pack containing items that belonged to Laundrie, including a notebook. The report states that the remains were visible on the dirt despite days of searching with no sign of human remains. Vegetation had grown up and around the area off Big Slough Canal.

A weapon, a .38 special, was also found with two live rounds and one spent round. The gunshot wound was found in the left side of his head.

Laundrie was positively identified using dental records, the report says.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s parents have asked that the items found near his body be returned to the family. His parents are also asking for control of the $20,000 in Brian’s Bank of America account.

