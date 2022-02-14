Adopt-A-Manatee for Valentine’s Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The nonprofit Save the Manatee Club has come up with an adorable fundraiser just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Funds from the Club’s Adopt-A-Manatee program go toward efforts to help protect manatees and their habitat. Unlike other animal adoption programs, the manatees in this adoption programs are real, living manatees with known histories.

You can learn about the adoptable manatees here.

Donations help with emergency rescue and rehabilitation as well as toward hunger prevention.

