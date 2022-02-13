Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Grand champion show dog from Venice remains missing

Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.
Search continues for missing grand champion show dog from Venice.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for ODalys Hayes. Her grand champion show dog Fiona had escaped from her Venice home near Venice Avenue and Jacaranda Boulevard on Monday night January 24th. She hasn’t been seen since.

“I haven’t been able to sleep, I sleep about two or three hours and then I wake up,” said Hayes. “And I’m constantly thinking where can I go, where can I look for her, we’ve been looking for her for three weeks.”

Fiona is a three-year-old Chow Chow. Missing dog flyers and signs have been placed all over the Venice area with the hopes that someone knows something. Hayes says it is against the law to find a dog and not report it to police or to animal control. She’s urging the person who has Fiona to do the right thing and return her.

“This is like my kid, people don’t realize, can you imagine that you have your kid missing and you have no clue what is going on.” said Hayes. “They need medication, insulin, whatever and you don’t know what’s happened to your child.”

A $1000 reward is being offered for the safe return of Fiona.

“Anybody that has information, it can be maybe a neighbor, a friend that just saw the dog, saw a person with the dog, just please call us and let us know,” said Hayes.

The number to call is 305-205-9678. You can also reach out to police or animal control.

