A few Sunday showers and cool Valentines!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you want some Valentine’s heat, you have to supply that yourself. Mother Nature is cooling us down. We’re tracking a weak cold front that will move south across Florida Sunday. Scattered showers continue for the morning hours Sunday, then skies clear out in the afternoon. Breezy north winds will bring us back to mid-60s for highs and 40s for lows to start the week. Valentine’s Day will be sunny, but cool and breezy, only a high of 64°. Warmer air returns through the week with low 80a back on Thursday. Another front brings a chance of showers by Friday once again. But temps hold in the 70s for the next weekend.

