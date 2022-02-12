Advertise With Us
A warm Saturday, then a few Sunday showers

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 12, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a warm Saturday on the Suncoast, a huge contrast to some brutal cold in Minnesota and the northern Plains. No wonder people (and birds!) snowbird here during the winter! We are tracking a weak cold front that will move south across Florida Sunday morning. A few scattered showers will develop for the morning hours Sunday, then skies clear out in the afternoon. Breezy north winds will bring us back to 60s for highs and 40s for lows to start the week. Valentine’s Day will be sunny, but cool and breezy, only a high of 64°. Then warmer air returns through the week. Another front brings a chance of showers by Friday once again.

US Highs
US Highs(Station)

