Vigil held for teen shot and killed in the Newtown section of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and family remembering Marcus Pate Jr. during a vigil on Friday night. The 17-year-old was shot and killed last Sunday in the Newtown section of Sarasota.

“I never thought that I would have to go through that, I had to pick out a casket and all kinds of stuff,” said Marcus Pate Sr. “It’s my child, he was my first son, it’s hard.”

People gathering at the Pate home and then walking a few blocks to the location where he was gunned down on Palmadelia Avenue. This has been very difficult for so many people who knew and loved Marcus.

“I never thought something like this would happen to him,” said Sandy Pate, the grandmother of Marcus Pate Jr. “I mean he was so innocent but so vulnerable to people and loved by everybody.”

Marcus Pate Jr. was attending Riverview High School. Prior to that he was at Manatee High School.

A viewing is happening next Friday at the Brown and Sons funeral home in Bradenton. The funeral will take place the next day. Marcus Pate Sr. remembering the joy his son brought to him and others.

“I called him Jitt since he was a little kid, jitterbugs since he was a baby, everybody knew him as Jitt,” said Pate. ”He always had a big smile and he was an aspiring rapper, he wanted to play football and stuff.”

If you would like to help the family of Marcus Pate Jr., a GoFundMe page has been set up https://www.gofundme.com/f/luh-jitt.

