Some changes for the weekend

By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Saturday looks to be really nice! We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with a few clouds moving in later in the afternoon. The high temperature at the beach will be around 75 and 80 degrees a few miles inland. Winds will be N/NW to 5-10 mph. No chance for rain during the day.

Sunday expect to see some clouds along with a chance for showers during the morning hours as a storm system sweeps a cold front our way. This front will keep us in the clouds through much of the morning and through the early afternoon. The rain chance in the morning is at 30% and then goes to 20% during the afternoon. The high on Sunday will be in the mid 60s only. That is well below the average. Winds will be turning to the NW at 15-20 mph during the afternoon.

Monday morning we start off cold with temperatures in the mid 40′s and a north wind blowing at 10-15 mph will make it feel much cooler. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs only warming into the mid 60s once again due to the north wind.

Tuesday morning it will be cold once again to start the day with lows in the low to mid 40s away from the beach and upper 40s to near 50 at the coast. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Tuesday and we will see a nice finish with a high around 73 degrees.

Wednesday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be warm as well with a high around 80 for most everyone. Another chance for rain comes next Friday as another cold front moves in.

