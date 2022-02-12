Closures near Verna Road at Fruitville Road due to large brush fire

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large 40-acre brush fire has been contained by fire officials in Sarasota County.

The brush fire with heavy smoke caused road closures near Verna Rd. at Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 3:20 p.m.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and use caution when encountering the smoke from the fire.

