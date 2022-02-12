Advertise With Us
Closures near Verna Road at Fruitville Road due to large brush fire

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large 40-acre brush fire has been contained by fire officials in Sarasota County.

The brush fire with heavy smoke caused road closures near Verna Rd. at Fruitville Rd. in Sarasota County, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began around 3:20 p.m.

Drivers were told to avoid the area and use caution when encountering the smoke from the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

