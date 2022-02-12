Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Almost 50 grams of fentanyl found inside Port Charlotte home; woman faces 25-year minimum sentence

Cocaine, other drugs and many needles also found
This is the discovery of the drugs found in Port Charlotte
This is the discovery of the drugs found in Port Charlotte(CSCO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside the home of a 38-year-old woman was a large amount of drugs, needles and cash. The most dangerous part of the discovery was almost 50 grams of the deadly opiate fentanyl.

The discovery was made during a search warrant on the 22500 block of Laika Ave. that was conducted by Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning.

The woman is identified as Kimberley Diggins. Diggins has a criminal record with CCSO, dating back to 2007. Her previous charges include fraud, possession of heroin with intent to sell and resisting arrest.

Because there was so much fentanyl found, Diggins faces a minimum, mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison. She could face more for the other drugs that were discovered.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today has without a doubt saved the lives of many,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Sheriff Prummell urges anyone struggling with drug abuse issues to contact the non-emergency number of CCSO at 941-639-0013.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
An employee at this KFC was shot during an argument Thursday, deputies said.
KFC employee shot during altercation with customer in Manatee County
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton
Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West

Latest News

Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton
Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Police: Girl impersonated Florida classmate to make threats
A passenger faces 20 years in prison for disrupting a flight.
Man faces up to 20 years in prison after disrupting flight
Curtis Reeves, now 79, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Oulson in a Wesley...
Jury selected, Florida theater shooting trial begins Monday