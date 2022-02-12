Almost 50 grams of fentanyl found inside Port Charlotte home; woman faces 25-year minimum sentence

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside the home of a 38-year-old woman was a large amount of drugs, needles and cash. The most dangerous part of the discovery was almost 50 grams of the deadly opiate fentanyl.

The discovery was made during a search warrant on the 22500 block of Laika Ave. that was conducted by Charlotte County’s Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning.

The woman is identified as Kimberley Diggins. Diggins has a criminal record with CCSO, dating back to 2007. Her previous charges include fraud, possession of heroin with intent to sell and resisting arrest.

Because there was so much fentanyl found, Diggins faces a minimum, mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison. She could face more for the other drugs that were discovered.

“The amount of fentanyl seized today has without a doubt saved the lives of many,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Sheriff Prummell urges anyone struggling with drug abuse issues to contact the non-emergency number of CCSO at 941-639-0013.

