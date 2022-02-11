Advertise With Us
Watch: Zoey, ABC7s morning show mascot, picks Bengals to win Super Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are a sure thing to win Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, according to Zoey, ABC7′s official morning show mascot.

Zoey, a 10-year-old Cockapoo, did not hesitate in choosing the Bengals. She was presented with two identical food bowls, marked with Rams and Bengals logos. She made a beeline to the Bengals’ bowl.

Zoey’s owner, ABC7 Meteorologist John Scalzi, said this was her first experience in picking a Super Bowl winner. ”She’s a natural,” he said.

Animals across the Suncoast are also picking the Bengals over the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this week, the Bengals were also picked to win by Buffett and Hugh, resident manatees at Mote Aquarium.

Nicholas, a rescue bottlenose dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium, also predicted the Bengals will walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

As of Friday morning, most oddsmakers have the Rams as a 4-point favorite.

