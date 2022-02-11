Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Warming trend begins Friday afternoon

Storm system to bring chance for rain this weekend
Warmer weather on Saturday
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 5pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures start off chilly once again on Friday morning but not as cold as it has been. We will see lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s near the coast. It will be clear overnight.

Friday we will see a really nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 70s near the beaches and mid 70s inland. Winds out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Saturday we start off much warmer with lows in the upper 50s under mostly fair skies and quickly warm up into the mid 70s near the coast and upper 70s. We will see an increase in cloudiness later in the afternoon in advance of the next storm system. Skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon but should still be nice for the Bradenton River Regatta.

Another cold front to move through Sunday
Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a few showers possible as another front moves through. This front is not all that strong so we are not expecting anything too strong as the front moves through. The low on Sunday morning will be in the upper 50s and warm into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the NW at 10-15 mph once the front has passed.

For Valentine’s day we can expect to see mostly sunny skies and lows in the mid 40s to start the day and only warm into the low to mid 60s throughout the day. Winds will be brisk out of the NNE at 15-20 mph. For Valentine’s night look for a cold one with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by 9 p.m.

On Tuesday we will see another cold start with lows in the mid 40s but quickly warm into the low 70s by the early afternoon. Warmer weather expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

