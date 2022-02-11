Two arrested in connection with string of brush fires in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police have made two arrests after a series of brush fires were determined to be caused by arson.

In the past few weeks the North Port Police Department was investigating a number of intentionally started fires in a mostly undeveloped area in the north-east portion of the city. Two arrests have now been made.

Aaliyah Stone, 18, and David Moore, 30, are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning, among other charges. No damage to any structures occurred.

Investigators were able to determine through the investigation that the two were buying fireworks locally and shooting them into the woods causing damage and putting the community at risk.

“Our team has been dedicated to finding out who was starting these fires. The threat for something to get out of control existed. We’re also very fortunate to have a fire department who can act so quickly. I’m very thankful for all the efforts involved,” says Chief Todd Garrison

