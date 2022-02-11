Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Trucker convoy protest could disrupt the Super Bowl, DHS says

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings. (Source: CNN, WDIV, CTV NETWORK, CBC NEWS, AMBASSADOR BRIDGE, POOL)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is warning that vaccine mandate protests, similar to the ones in Canada, could soon erupt in the United States as the Freedom Convoy blocks another artery between the United States and Canada.

Ambassador Bridge toll booths sat empty at the busiest international crossing in North America Thursday.

Freedom Convoy protestors have now cut off access to three U.S.-Canada border crossings in Michigan, North Dakota and Montana on the Canadian side of the border, disrupting economic resources flowing in between the two nations.

Dozens of protesters disrupted traffic at the Ottawa International Airport for about two hours Thursday morning, circling the airport’s arrivals and departure terminals.

The Canadian government is now sending additional Royal Canadian Mounted Police to assist with several protest locations in the country.

“The more resources, the more reinforcements, the safer and quicker we can end this unlawful and unsafe demonstration,” said Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly.

Now, DHS is warning law enforcement across the U.S. that a convoy of truckers protesting vaccine mandates, similar to the protests in Canada, could soon erupt in the U.S., potentially impacting the Super Bowl and President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
The two paintings are being sold to help fund the organization's programs
Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota bookstore
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Latest News

Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year.
Your Super Bowl party could cost 14% more this year – here’s why
Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year.
Here’s why your Super Bowl party will cost more this year
Curtis Reeves, now 79, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Oulson in a Wesley...
Jury selected, Florida theater shooting trial begins Monday
Aaliyah Stone (18) and David Moore (30) are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning
Two arrested in connection with string of brush fires in North Port
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Official: Officers in Floyd killing trained about rights