The Suncoast will warm for two days before the next cold front chills us again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build across the near Atlantic waters and spread over the Florida peninsula today. This will lead to another two days of fair weather, sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Today and Saturday will feature highs running about average or a degree or two above average.

That changes as we move into Saturday night and a cold front approaches. Skies will cloud up after midnight and, in the early predawn hours of Sunday, showers will start to dot the Suncoast. The scattered showers will linger into the morning hours and then dissipate by lunchtime on Sunday.

A clearing will then occur as winds turn north and cooler air filters in. Temperatures will drop for several hours then bounce back a bit as the sunshine returns in the mid-afternoon. After sunset, it will turn much cooler and return to lows in the 40s and highs Monday in the 60s.

After the brief cold snap our temperatures will warm and we will end next week with highs in the low 80s.

