Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The Suncoast will warm for two days before the next cold front chills us again

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will build across the near Atlantic waters and spread over the Florida peninsula today. This will lead to another two days of fair weather, sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Today and Saturday will feature highs running about average or a degree or two above average.

That changes as we move into Saturday night and a cold front approaches. Skies will cloud up after midnight and, in the early predawn hours of Sunday, showers will start to dot the Suncoast. The scattered showers will linger into the morning hours and then dissipate by lunchtime on Sunday.

A clearing will then occur as winds turn north and cooler air filters in. Temperatures will drop for several hours then bounce back a bit as the sunshine returns in the mid-afternoon. After sunset, it will turn much cooler and return to lows in the 40s and highs Monday in the 60s.

After the brief cold snap our temperatures will warm and we will end next week with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
The two paintings are being sold to help fund the organization's programs
Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota bookstore
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Latest News

spd
Sarasota Police increasing officers in high crime areas
ABC7 News at 11pm - February 9, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - February 9, 2022
scams
Avoid online romance scams