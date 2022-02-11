Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton

Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton
Crash blocking traffic in Bradenton(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are shutting down southbound traffic on US41 south of 57th Ave. W in Bradenton due a serious crash. One northbound lane is blocked.

Fire officials are on scene. All southbound lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
The two paintings are being sold to help fund the organization's programs
Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota bookstore
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 7
Police: Girl impersonated Florida classmate to make threats
A passenger faces 20 years in prison for disrupting a flight.
Man faces up to 20 years in prison after disrupting flight
Curtis Reeves, now 79, is accused of fatally shooting 43-year-old Chad Oulson in a Wesley...
Jury selected, Florida theater shooting trial begins Monday
Aaliyah Stone (18) and David Moore (30) are charged with eight counts of Malicious Land Burning
Two arrested in connection with string of brush fires in North Port