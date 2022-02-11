Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are shutting down southbound traffic on US41 south of 57th Ave. W in Bradenton due a serious crash. One northbound lane is blocked.

Fire officials are on scene. All southbound lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area if possible.

CRASH: US41 south of 57th Ave. W., #ManateeCounty #TrafficAlert All southbound lanes are closed. One northbound lane is blocked. Seek alternate route.https://t.co/pDhJrS3sPW pic.twitter.com/jaZifikX0j — Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) February 11, 2022

