Serious crash closes roadway at US41 near 57th Ave W. in Bradenton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials are shutting down southbound traffic on US41 south of 57th Ave. W in Bradenton due a serious crash. One northbound lane is blocked.
Fire officials are on scene. All southbound lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area if possible.
CRASH: US41 south of 57th Ave. W., #ManateeCounty #TrafficAlert All southbound lanes are closed. One northbound lane is blocked. Seek alternate route.https://t.co/pDhJrS3sPW pic.twitter.com/jaZifikX0j— Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) February 11, 2022
