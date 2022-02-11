Sarasota County to set up household trash collection sites Feb. 13

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - People wanting to get started on spring cleaning projects this coming week will be able to get rid of hard-to-dispose items in Nokomis Feb. 19.

Sarasota County will accept discarded household items, appliances, junk, tree trimmings and other garbage at two locations from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 19.

Dumpsters will be available at the following locations:

Main: Nokomis Community Center, 234 Nippino Trail E., Nokomis.

Secondary: River Boulevard at Adriatic Street, Nokomis.

Only the main site will accept electronics, televisions and computers.

Other hazardous materials, including auto parts, commercial printers, paint, gas, oil, aerosols, and tires over 26X16 may be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Centers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

