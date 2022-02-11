Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Ruscelletto Park closed to the public

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Ruscelletto Park at 115 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice, is temporarily closed to the public.

The City of Venice Utilities staff is making repairs to an air release valve on a sewer line.

Following the valve break this morning, the flow was stopped immediately by staff and wastewater removed to the extent possible with a vacuum truck. The area was treated with lime and the state DEP notified. All nearby water bodies are being sampled.

The park will reopen when conditions are determined safe by City officials.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
The two paintings are being sold to help fund the organization's programs
Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota bookstore
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Latest News

Sarasota County will accept trash and other unwanted household items in Nokomis Feb. 19.
Sarasota County to set up household trash collection sites Feb. 13
Zoey, ABC7's official morning show mascot, picked the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.
Watch: Zoey, ABC7s morning show mascot, picks Bengals to win Super Bowl
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 11
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am Friday February 11
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
The Suncoast will warm for two days before the next cold front chills us again