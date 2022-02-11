Ruscelletto Park closed to the public

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Ruscelletto Park at 115 U.S. 41 Bypass N., Venice, is temporarily closed to the public.

The City of Venice Utilities staff is making repairs to an air release valve on a sewer line.

Following the valve break this morning, the flow was stopped immediately by staff and wastewater removed to the extent possible with a vacuum truck. The area was treated with lime and the state DEP notified. All nearby water bodies are being sampled.

The park will reopen when conditions are determined safe by City officials.

