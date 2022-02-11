Advertise With Us
Man being called a hero after rescuing driver from a burning van at the North Port and Port Charlotte border

Man rescues driver from exploding van near the North Port and Port Charlotte border.
Man rescues driver from exploding van near the North Port and Port Charlotte border.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a frightening and chaotic scene after a van loses control and crashes into an SUV parked in a driveway on Chancellor Boulevard at the North Port and Port Charlotte border. That van would then flip over into a ditch and burst into flames.

“There were explosions going on, the freon at the back of his work van was exploding,” said Jotae Purpura, a Port Charlotte resident. “He started screaming because he was on fire.”

Purpura and his dad sprung into action, rescuing the trapped 43-year-old man.

“I asked for the neighbor down the street to get a hammer or something, I hammered him out,” said Purpura. “My dad pulled the tire out of the way, so I could drag him out.”

A camera from the nearby AMVETS Post captured video of the scene. Tony Cimino had just walked into his home when he heard a loud bang and saw the towering flames and smoke. He’s very impressed with the actions of the Purpura and his dad.

“They’re heroes because I don’t know many people that would’ve done it,” said Cimino. “There were several neighbors out there, but none of them attempted to go to the vehicle because there were flames and loud noises.”

Purpura is being very modest about his new title of hero.

“I just feel that I did a good thing and I was at the right place at the right time,” said Purpura.

The man in the van was flown to a hospital in serious condition. That was back on January 30th, the night of the accident. His current condition is unknown at this time.

