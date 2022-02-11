Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
KFC employee shot during altercation with customer in Manatee County

An employee at this KFC was shot during an argument Thursday, deputies said.
An employee at this KFC was shot during an argument Thursday, deputies said.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A fast food restaurant worker in Manatee County was shot during an argument Thursday night with a customer over an order, the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. two unknown persons pulled into the drive-thru lane of the KFC at 6301 15th Street East and allegedly got into an argument with employees at the pickup window about the food they had just ordered.

Minutes later, two employees went outside the building and met the unknown men in the parking lot. The argument escalated. During the dispute, one of the employees was shot, detectives say.

The suspect and another male fled the scene northbound on 15th Street East in a newer white vehicle.

The wounded employee was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle and is expected to recover.

The shooting victim has been unwilling to provide more information about the incident.

The investigation is continuing.

