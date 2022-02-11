Heroes save man from fiery crash in North Port

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man’s quick actions saved the life of a stranger after his van exploded into flames following a crash.

The crash occurred Jan. 30 on Chancellor Blvd in North Port. Joey Purpura and his father sprung into action.

“There were explosions going on. The back of his work van was exploding and he started screaming because he was on fire,” Purpura explained to ABC7.

The pair went to work to pull the 43-year-old man from the burning vehicle.

“I asked the neighbor down the street to get a hammer or something. I hammered him out. My dad pulled the tire out of the way so I could drag him out,” Purpura said.

The man was flown to a hospital in serious condition but no other updates were immediately available.

Purpura is being very modest about his new title of hero.

“I just feel that I did a good thing and I was at the right place at the right time,” Purpura told ABC7′s Rick Adams.

