Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Delay ahead for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday put the brakes on their push to speed Pfizer’s COVID-19 to children under 5, creating major uncertainty about how soon the shots could become available.

The Food and Drug Administration had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of extra-low doses of its vaccine for the youngest children before studies were even finished — citing the toll the omicron variant has taken on children.

Next week, FDA advisers were supposed to publicly debate if youngsters should starting getting two shots before it’s clear if they’d actually need a third.

But Friday, the FDA reversed course and said it had become clear it needed to wait for data on how well that third shot works for this age group. Pfizer said in a statement that it expected the data by early April.

FDA’s vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said he hoped parents would understand that the decision to delay was part of the agency’s careful review and high scientific standards.

“We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents as well,” Marks told reporters during a teleconference.

Pfizer’s early data showed two of the extra-low doses were safe for kids under 5 and strong enough to give good protection to babies as young as 6 months. But once tots reached the preschool age -- the 2- to 4-year-olds -- two shots didn’t rev up enough immunity.

And a study of a third dose isn’t finished yet -- meaning the FDA was considering whether to authorize two shots for now with potentially a third cleared later, something highly unusual.

Friday, the FDA didn’t say exactly what new data Pfizer was providing except that it involved the critical issue of a third dose.

“We believe additional information regarding evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making,” the agency said in a statement.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch murder, both sides speak
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
The two paintings are being sold to help fund the organization's programs
Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota bookstore
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Latest News

Crypto companies make a splash, the stars come out, and Super Bowl ads fetch record dollars....
Super Bowl ads look toward the future — and the past
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters
A newborn was delivered by a restaurant owner alongside a downtown Miami roadway.
Baby delivered on Miami roadside with help of restaurant owner
The business mogul has nearly $10 million total riding on the Bengals.
‘Mattress Mack’ places biggest legal sports bet in history on Bengals Super Bowl win
FILE - This booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo on...
Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard