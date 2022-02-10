Thomas Kinkade paintings gifted to Goodwill Manasota Bookstore

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Goodwill bookstore in Sarasota got a picture-perfect gift--two paintings from a famous artist.

Hanging behind the counter of the Goodwill Manasota Bookstore off Derek Avenue is a painting crafted by Thomas Kinkade.

Kinkade is an iconic American artist who’s made a celebrated career for himself painting serene landscapes. His beautiful pieces earned him a nickname--Painter of Light.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” Brady O’Neil, the vice president of retail at Goodwill Manasota, said. “We’re extremely fortunate for the generosity of this anonymous donor provided to us.”

It turns out that donor has a dear appreciation for Goodwill and gave them the paintings to resell.

One of the pieces has already been sold for $350, while the remaining one is going for $500.

All told, a pretty penny and a unique find for a few shoppers.

“More importantly, it allows us to fund the sustainability of our mission of changing lives through the power of work,” O’Neil said.

Strolling through the bookstore, we found there’s plenty of other treasures hidden between the shelves.

“We also have this,” an employee said as she whipped out a hardcover book from a glass case. On the counter she laid a cookbook authored by Julia Child and Jaques Pepin; inside are signatures from the both of them.

Another famous name was also unearthed. The store showed ABC7 a second book, this one signed by Brian Johnson, the lead singer of AC/DC.

The staff said there were less than ten of signed copies of that book the last time they checked.

It seems there’s a lot of folks around town who are happy to part with collectables like the paintings and the books, so others can enjoy them.

“We have treasures that are coming through coming into our location,” O’Neil said. “Some of which we are identifying with certifications and authenticity, and others just making it onto our retail stores that we have no idea about.”

Not a bad reminder for those who like to browse secondhand stores. Next time you’re thumbing through an old book or a work of art, look closely. It may be worth more than you think.

