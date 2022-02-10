Advertise With Us
Temperatures rise this afternoon to near average

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Cold temperatures earth this morning will not stop the warm-up that will boost highs along the Suncoast to near 75 by the weekend. Even with temperatures in the 40s this morning, our high today will be a near-average 70 degrees.

There will be lots of sunshine in the forecast straight into Saturday, but Sunday may start off with a few clouds as a cold front moves into the area. The cold front will trigger a shower or two, likely in the early morning hours of Sunday, but rainfall looks to be on the light side.

Once the front moves past on Sunday, skies will begin to clear and temperatures will fall in the morning hours, recovering a bit in the afternoon. The cooldown will be short-lived as temperatures rebound by Tuesday, and approach the upper 70s by Wednesday.

