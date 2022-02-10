Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police to increase officers in high crime areas following deadly shooting in Newtown

Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
Sarasota Police beefing up patrols in dangerous areas of the city.
By Rick Adams
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been an all too common site in the five weeks of 2022. A fourth homicide in the city of Sarasota. The shooting over the weekend claiming the life of a 17-year-old boy and involving several other young kids.

“These are heartbreaking things to even talk about, let alone hear that it’s happening here in our community, and we want to see it stop,” said Genevieve Judge, spokesperson for the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota Police says their Community Action Team, also known as CAT, will be increasing patrols in high crime areas of the city including Newtown, that’s where this most recent deadly shooting took place.

“We have a plan of action, we are reallocating our resources,” said Judge. “And folks are going to see more uniformed personnel, more officers throughout the city of Sarasota.”

Currently, there is a police substation in Newtown. Newtown community activist Valerie Buchand says something more has to be done, and these shootings and killings have to stop, especially the ones involving young people. She wants police to work more closely with the community to solve this issue of gun violence.

“Get out of those offices and get on the ground and let’s work this thing out together, because we could do it as a people together,” said Buchand.

Sarasota Police are urging people in the community to say something, if they see something.

