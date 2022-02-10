Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting

De Shawn Collins
De Shawn Collins(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another shooting in the Newtown section of Sarasota Wednesday evening has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars.

At about 6:30 p.m., Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to 911 of a shooting in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, authorities say.

De Shawn Collins, 27, of Sarasota was arrested after witnesses and surveillance video led deputies to apprehend him at a home on Cornelius Circle.

As detectives took Collins into custody, they located the weapon they think was used in the shooting. Based on preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe the victim and Collins knew each other.

Collins is charged with a single count of second-degree attempted murder and remains in custody today without bond. He has prior arrests for charges including resisting arrest, probation violation and miscellaneous drug offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Sarasota schools could lose $12 million as punishment for enforcing mask mandate
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Justices turn down DeSantis redistricting plan
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Crews respond to brush fire in Cortez
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
FWC reports 97 manatee deaths so far in 2022