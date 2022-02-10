Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another shooting in the Newtown section of Sarasota Wednesday evening has put one man in the hospital and another behind bars.

At about 6:30 p.m., Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to 911 of a shooting in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is currently in stable condition, authorities say.

De Shawn Collins, 27, of Sarasota was arrested after witnesses and surveillance video led deputies to apprehend him at a home on Cornelius Circle.

As detectives took Collins into custody, they located the weapon they think was used in the shooting. Based on preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe the victim and Collins knew each other.

Collins is charged with a single count of second-degree attempted murder and remains in custody today without bond. He has prior arrests for charges including resisting arrest, probation violation and miscellaneous drug offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

