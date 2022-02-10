Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port man pleads no contest in shooting death of wife

By Sun Newspapers
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has pleaded no contest in the 2020 shooting death of his wife.

According to our coverage partners at the North Port Sun, Shawn Edward Baker, 49, faces up to life in prison in the death of Kimberly Ann Baker. He entered his plea Monday.

Shawn Baker was arrested Sept. 30, 2020 at the couple’s Chesapeake Avenue home after reportedly calling police and telling them he killed Kimberly Baker.

“I’m sorry,” Baker reportedly confessed to a police dispatcher. “I shot her,” adding he would be waiting in the yard, hands up and on his knees.

Police found Kimberly Baker in a bedroom, with a single gunshot wound. A handgun was nearby.

Shawn Baker initially cooperated but later asked for attorney in an interview at North Port police headquarters.

Baker apparently talked to police about a possible motive but that portion of the report was redacted before being released to the media.

Their children were home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt, nor did the witness the shooting.

Shawn Baker was later charged with second-degree murder. He faces a minimum 25-year sentence.

