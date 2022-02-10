Advertise With Us
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say

Two moms are charged with child endangerment after investigators found their kids living in deplorable conditions. (KPRC, Harris Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - Two Houston mothers are facing felony charges after authorities say they abandoned their six young children, leaving them in unspeakable conditions.

Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both charged with endangering a child after their kids were found living in dangerous, deplorable conditions, according to investigators. The mothers, with three kids each, were living under one roof at a Houston apartment complex.

Padilla-Hernandez’s children are 2, 3, and 7 years old, and Molina’s children are 1, 8, and 9 years old. The latter is also reportedly seven months pregnant.

Police say the case began when a maintenance worker spotted Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter, barefoot and filthy, by the pool alone and called 911. When officers arrived, the girl’s 7-year-old brother led them to an apartment where four other children were found.

The details of the report revealed more of the grim reality the children endured.

Molina’s 1-year-old son was found inside of a crib in the home. According to investigators, the infant was so deprived of food that he resorted to eating his own feces.

Her 9-year-old was reportedly covered in filth and infested with lice.

Authorities say one of Padilla-Hernandez’s children has special needs and is unable to care for himself.

Molina was not present when police were at the apartment complex, but while officers were still on the scene, Padilla-Hernandez returned. She claimed she was out “doing her taxes” when she left the residence.

All six children have been placed in the custody of Children’s Protective Services.

The bond for both mothers was set at $15,000 each. As of Friday, they had both posted bond. The two are expected to appear in court on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2022 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

