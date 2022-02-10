Local shop facing worker shortage, scrambling to fill orders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just a drive down State Road 64 West in Bradenton is a little building with a red door and a road sign that’s easily recognizable.

Richey’s Fine Chocolates isn’t much to look at on the outside, but once you step inside the sights and smells will send you on a trip.

Owner Mardee Westerman says this Valentine’s season has been busy. “I got here at 6:30 and will be here until six o’clock tonight,” she said.

The shop has been around since 1949 and not much has changed over the past 72 years. “I have owned it for almost 20 years,” she said.

These confections are 100% local. “Everything is handmade. Every cream is mixed here. Every nut is roasted here. Everything is hand-dipped,” Westerman said.

It’s a process that requires all hands on deck.

When her employees quit the job, it means more work for her. “I can’t have my hands in chocolate and wait on customers at the same time, it just doesn’t work out. We had to suspend our shipping because I just don’t have enough people to offer that service right now,” she said.

Those employees who left her chocolate shop are part of what’s being called the Great Resignation.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports that almost 3% of the nation’s population left jobs in 2021.

Within that total, every month, hundreds of thousands of Floridians are quitting jobs.

“We made it through the recession, and I thought, OK, we made it through that. We’ve got it from here,” Westerman said. “And then, the pandemic hit, and then the supply chain issue hit, and then the inability to hire people hit. How many more punches can we take?”

Given all the hurdles, Richey’s Chocolate’s has survived. Westerman says she hasn’t given up hope.

“Grandparents bring their grandkids here, when they grow up they bring their children here, it’s just a traditional place to go,” she said.

