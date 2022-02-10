Gradual warming trend on the way

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold start to the day on Thursday with lows some 10 degrees below the average of 54 degrees. Inland communities will see lows down in the low 40s by 7 a.m. and near 50 at the beaches. There may be some patchy frost on some cold objects like car tops and roof tops.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday with highs warming into the low 70s inland and upper 60s at the beaches. High pressure will continue to dominate our weather bringing dry conditions through Saturday.

Friday starts out not nearly as cold but still a bit cool with a low around 50 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day with beautiful weather anticipated by noon. The high on Friday in the low 70s which will be close to the average of 74 degrees for the 2nd week of February.

This beautiful weather will continue on Saturday with generally sunny skies to start the day and only a few fair weather cumulus clouds by afternoon. The high on Saturday will be the warmest of the week reaching 76 degrees by 2 p.m.

Expect a few showers and some clouds early Sunday morning (WWSB)

Saturday night we will see an increase in cloudiness as a weak piece of energy develops in the eastern Gulf and begins to head our way. This will bring a 30% chance for a few showers overnight Saturday through early Sunday morning. The low on Sunday will be mild in the upper 50s. It will turn breezy in the afternoon with winds out of the NW at 15-20 mph. We start off Sunday with some clouds and get a little sunshine by afternoon.

Another cold front early Sunday (WWSB)

Valentine’s day looks to be clear but cool with a high only in the low to mid 60s and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph will make it feel a bit cooler. If you are planning on going out for dinner bring a jacket as temperatures will be in the mid 50s by 7 p.m. Good snuggling weather! Happy St. Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.