FWC reports 97 manatee deaths so far in 2022

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service continue to investigate a high level of manatee mortalities and respond to manatee rescues along the Atlantic coast of Florida.

As water temperatures cool this season, manatees are naturally migrating to warmer waters around the state.

Environmental conditions in portions of the Indian River Lagoon remain a concern. Researchers have attributed high levels of manatee deaths to starvation due to the lack or seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon. In recent years, poor water quality in the Lagoon has led to harmful algal blooms and widespread seagrass loss.

So far, FWC confirms 97 manatee deaths. Five of those were killed by Florida boaters.

Ways you can help manatees:

Call FWC’s Wildlife Alert toll-free number: 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922) or #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone if you see a sick, injured, dead or tagged manatee.

Boaters will find them easier to spot if they wear polarized sunglasses and keep a lookout for signs of manatees such as the circular “footprints” they trace on the top of the water or their snouts sticking up out the water.

Look, but don’t touch manatees. Keep your distance when boating, even if you are steering a canoe, kayak or paddleboard. Be a good role model for others so that they learn how to watch and enjoy manatees without disturbing the animals.

The plate you buy matters; support FWC manatee rescues and research. Next time you renew your tag, consider a “Save the Manatee” license plate

Show your support for manatee conservation by proudly displaying a manatee decal . These high-quality stickers feature original artwork and are available from your local Tax Collector’s office with a $5 donation.

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida offers another way to support: https://wildlifeflorida.givingfuel.com/marine-mammal-fund

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.