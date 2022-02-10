Crews respond to brush fire in Cortez

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews responded to a brush fire on Cortez Road in Manatee County.

The Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to a grassy area on the Manatee Fruit Farm where a fire had broken out in vegetation. The farm is located off Cortez Road on 80th Street W.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

