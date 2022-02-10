Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Crews respond to brush fire in Cortez

WWSB Generic Stock 4
WWSB Generic Stock 4(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews responded to a brush fire on Cortez Road in Manatee County.

The Cedar Hammock Fire Department responded to a grassy area on the Manatee Fruit Farm where a fire had broken out in vegetation. The farm is located off Cortez Road on 80th Street W.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Sarasota schools could lose $12 million as punishment for enforcing mask mandate
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on...
Justices turn down DeSantis redistricting plan
De Shawn Collins
Sarasota man arrested in Wednesday shooting
Please avoid the area if possible.
Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
FWC reports 97 manatee deaths so far in 2022