Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West

Please avoid the area if possible.
Please avoid the area if possible.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UPDATE at 12:05 p.m.: Traffic is flowing normally again. Drive safely.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking at least two northbound lanes of U.S. 41 north of 53rd Ave. W.



