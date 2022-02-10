Crash blocked U.S. 41 at 53rd Avenue West
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
UPDATE at 12:05 p.m.: Traffic is flowing normally again. Drive safely.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking at least two northbound lanes of U.S. 41 north of 53rd Ave. W.
Please avoid the area if possible.
CRASH: US41 north of 53rd Ave. W., #ManateeCounty #TrafficAlert All northbound lanes are blocked. See alternate route.https://t.co/gkgPo5OU8x pic.twitter.com/88INsWg6jc— Sarasota Manatee RTMC (@941_Traffic) February 10, 2022
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.