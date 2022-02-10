Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton burn victim volunteers with medical team that saved his life

Jim Entwistle with his wife, Laura, his dad, Jim, and their beloved family pets.
Jim Entwistle with his wife, Laura, his dad, Jim, and their beloved family pets.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Oct. 27, 2020, James Entwistle was severely burned in a fire at his home in Bradenton.

Entwistle, known to family and friends as Jim, was at his house working in his garage while his wife and two daughters were just inside their attached home. Multitasking while cleaning up a fishing boat he purchased, Jim was siphoning old gas from his boat into a bucket and turned on his shop vacuum to clean another area of the boat.

The vacuum sparked a fire. Jim managed to alert his family who made it out of the house safely. He sustained a 3rd-degree burn injury to 44% of his total body surface area in the fire. He arrived at the hospital via EMS as a trauma alert to the ER and was admitted to Blake’s Burn ICU.

Jim was in the hospital for 32 days and underwent multiple treatments and surgeries, including skin allografting procedures, laser therapy, physical and occupational therapy. The staff worked around the clock to help Jim recover and to show his gratitude, Jim recently became a hospital volunteer.

He has also recently completed peer support training through the Phoenix SOAR program to help other burn survivors, and he is looking forward to serving as a burn peer support volunteer on Blake’s burn unit.

“It was such a blessing to be able to get all of the different treatments I needed in one place, and so close to my home,” shares Jim. “Burn injuries are painful and difficult. An important part of my recovery was the emotional support of my family and friends. Being able to receive all of the care I needed right here in my community where my family was able to visit every day made a huge difference for them and me.”

Passionate about giving back, Jim has become a hospital volunteer. He has also recently completed peer support training through the Phoenix SOAR program to help other burn survivors, and he is looking forward to serving as a burn peer support volunteer on Blake’s burn unit.

“I am so grateful to be here,” says Entwistle, “The Blake team saved my life, and thanks to all of the specialists and talented nurses and doctors that cared for me, they also saved my standard of living.”

The Burn Center at Blake is one of only six accredited Burn Centers in the state. For more information, visit BlakeMedicalCenter.com/burn-care.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
2 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port
Florida lawmakers are considering cutting millions from 12 school districts, including Sarasota...
Sarasota schools could lose $12 million as punishment for enforcing mask mandate
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Latest News

Change this caption before publishing
North Port man pleads no contest in shooting death of wife
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canada truckers protest about 'freedom'
Cruise ship lines are encouraged by the CDC to opt in to a tiered vaccination classification...
CDC’s new cruise guidelines includes vaccination tier rating
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in a breakup?