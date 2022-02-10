Bradenton burn victim volunteers with medical team that saved his life

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Oct. 27, 2020, James Entwistle was severely burned in a fire at his home in Bradenton.

Entwistle, known to family and friends as Jim, was at his house working in his garage while his wife and two daughters were just inside their attached home. Multitasking while cleaning up a fishing boat he purchased, Jim was siphoning old gas from his boat into a bucket and turned on his shop vacuum to clean another area of the boat.

The vacuum sparked a fire. Jim managed to alert his family who made it out of the house safely. He sustained a 3rd-degree burn injury to 44% of his total body surface area in the fire. He arrived at the hospital via EMS as a trauma alert to the ER and was admitted to Blake’s Burn ICU.

Jim was in the hospital for 32 days and underwent multiple treatments and surgeries, including skin allografting procedures, laser therapy, physical and occupational therapy. The staff worked around the clock to help Jim recover and to show his gratitude, Jim recently became a hospital volunteer.

He has also recently completed peer support training through the Phoenix SOAR program to help other burn survivors, and he is looking forward to serving as a burn peer support volunteer on Blake’s burn unit.

“It was such a blessing to be able to get all of the different treatments I needed in one place, and so close to my home,” shares Jim. “Burn injuries are painful and difficult. An important part of my recovery was the emotional support of my family and friends. Being able to receive all of the care I needed right here in my community where my family was able to visit every day made a huge difference for them and me.”

“I am so grateful to be here,” says Entwistle, “The Blake team saved my life, and thanks to all of the specialists and talented nurses and doctors that cared for me, they also saved my standard of living.”

The Burn Center at Blake is one of only six accredited Burn Centers in the state. For more information, visit BlakeMedicalCenter.com/burn-care.

