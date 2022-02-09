Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers leaps aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
Teen arrested in shooting death of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Newtown
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port
Two on motorcycle die in Port Charlotte crash
Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota

Latest News

Fogartyville
Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Fogartyville
Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at...
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.
The out-of-control patrol car bumped into the deputy.
VIDEO: Officers jump to safety after cruiser careens toward them
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat