Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SITKA, Ala. (CNN) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two fishermen from a sinking ship off the coast of Alaska Monday.

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of Juneau.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the fishermen were unable to stop the flooding on their 40-foot vessel, so a rescue swimmer advised them to abandon the ship.

A helicopter was able to hoist them to safety.

Severe winds were reportedly the greatest challenge during the rescue.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
Teen arrested in shooting death of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Newtown
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port
Two on motorcycle die in Port Charlotte crash
Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota

Latest News

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Ashes had been missing for 7 years.
Missing Maine cat found 1,500 miles away in Florida 7 years later