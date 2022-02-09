2 teens arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old

UPDATED Feb. 9 with additional details of shooting, CORRECTS ages of victims.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police say that the second suspect, a 16-year-old Bradenton boy, has been arrested in connection to a homicide.

According to officers, he turned himself in on Wednesday night, and he’s facing charges of Homicide and Attempted Homicide.

A 16-year-old girl was already arrested by Tampa police and charged with homicide and multiple counts of attempted homicide in the Feb. 6 incident, that happened in the 2200 block of Palmadelia Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

While information about juveniles charged with felonies is public record, ABC7 will not identify juveniles in such cases unless they are charged as adults.

Sarasota Police have also confirmed to ABC7 the female suspect was also arrested and charged with attempted murder in 2020, when she was 14.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators believe nine children, ranging in ages from 7 to 17, were walking along Palmadelia Avenue, between 22nd and 23rd Streets, when they were confronted by two suspects in a gold four-door sedan.

Witnesses told police two people began shooting from the driver’s side of the car, the driver with a handgun, and a back seat passenger using an automatic rifle.

The victims ran for their lives, investigators said. Three children were hit by gunfire.

One 17-year-old boy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died. A 16-year-old male was shot in the hand and a 9-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. They are expected to survive, police said.

Detectives recovered .223 caliber and .40 caliber shell casings from the scene.

BREAKING: @SarasotaPD Sgt.Comac confirms with @mysuncoast they have arrested a 16-year-old from Tampa in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Newtown Sunday. The teen is being charged with homicide and multiple counts of attempted homicide. pic.twitter.com/E51elYCeEP — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) February 8, 2022

If you have any information on the situation you’re asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6070.

