The Suncoast dries out today as sunshine returns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front with its rain will press southward today and allow high pressure to build in. As that happens we will see improving weather developing this morning.

Sunshine will return and temperatures will be rising. Yesterday’s dreary weather will be a thing of the past by lunchtime.

Today will start a shift in our weather pattern that will bring warmer and sunnier skies for days before the next front approaches Sunday. Our high temperatures will increase several degrees each day, getting close to the mid-70s by Saturday.

The next cold front will approach by Sunday afternoon. A low will develop on the front and produce another chance for showers. This is not expected to be a powerful system and severe weather is not expected. Aside from the showers, the main impact of this front will be to bring in cooler air for Monday with highs falling back into the 60s.

