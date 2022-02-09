Sarasota schools could lose $12 mill as punishment for enforcing mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools, along with 12 along Florida school districts, may soon lose out on millions of dollars. It’s all because they chose to keep requiring masks at school when the state said no.

Florida lawmakers debating the state budget this week.

Randy Fine, the chair of the House Appropriations Committee, has put forward a proposal to collectively chop $200 million from the 12 school districts that chose to enforce a mask mandate after the state decided only parents could make that call. That money would then be distributed between other districts that did not use a mask mandate.

If it passes, it would be tough on school district administrators in Sarasota. Teachers would go untouched, but those administrators would see serious losses, and some would lose their jobs.

”Anybody working here at the Landings that’s not in a school could be potentially on the chopping block,” Jane Goodwin, the chair of the Sarasota County School Board, said. “I don’t want that to happen.”

Fine believes the consequences are necessary. He insists that districts like Sarasota County Schools deserve the budget cuts as payment for defying state orders.

”They didn’t defy the mask ban; they broke the law,” Fine said. “They acted in an illegal way, and they engaged in the second largest state sponsored act of child abuse in the history of Florida.”

However, Goodwin doesn’t see it that way.

She said the district did break from the state and imposed a mask mandate for a few months last year starting in August, but for good reason. At the time, cases were spiking, and the board felt this was the best call.

”This is about the lives of our staff, our teachers, our students and keeping them safe,” Goodwin said. “And anything we can do to keep someone safe is always of the utmost importance to running a school district.”

When asked if she would have made the same decision again, knowing this punishment was possible, she said she absolutely would.

The House Appropriations Committee is going to debate this proposal on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.