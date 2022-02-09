Rapid testing not available at Manatee County testing sites

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing sites at the Bradenton Area Convention Center and Downtown Bradenton will only be offering PCR tests.

The Department of Health urges you to visit this website if you are in need of a rapid test or other testing options.

Both sites are open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Local pharmacies are offering COVID-19 testing. Nearby testing sites are listed below:

Walgreens 8th Ave. Palmetto

CVS 8th Ave. Palmetto

CVS Bradenton

CVS West Bradenton

Ellenton Urgent Care

Doctors’ offices and the Florida Department of Health in Manatee can also provide testing.

