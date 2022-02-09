Goodwill Manasota receives grant to train Black and Hispanic veterans and military spouses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Goodwill Manasota has announced that it has received a grant to provide career enhancing training and employment placement services to Black and Hispanic veterans and military spouses.

The United Services Automobile Association awarded a grant to Goodwill Industries International through an effort called “Operation Achieve.” Goodwill Manasota is one of the sub-grantees for Operation Achieve, receiving $155,000 to serve Black and Hispanic veterans and military spouses.

The plan is to enroll 60 veterans and/or their spouses for upskilling/reskilling training and employment services; enrollment is denoted by the completion of an individual career and financial plan.

Goodwill also aims to enroll at least 42 eligible individuals into at least one skills training program (based on their career goals), achieve training completion by at least 21 enrollees, and support employment placements for at least 12 program enrollees by August 31, 2022.

Eligible community members who are interested in utilizing these funds for training should contact Todd Hughes, program manager for Goodwill’s American Veterans and their Families program: 941-355-2721, ext. 454, or todd.hughes@gimi.org.

