Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Fogertyville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now it’s just called “West Bradenton.” In the late 1800s it was a small community of 30 families known as Fogartyville. A chance run-in with a hurricane sent Capt. John Fogarty into the Manatee River for shelter. In that spot he and his brothers built homes and the Fogarty Boatworks. The Boatworks building has been preserved, and Tole Fogarty’s home is being restored. But there’s not much left of this nearly forgotten part of Bradenton.

