Discovering the Suncoast - Forgotten Bradenton and Fogertyville

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now it’s just called “West Bradenton.” In the late 1800s it was a small community of 30 families known as Fogartyville. A chance run-in with a hurricane sent Capt. John Fogarty into the Manatee River for shelter. In that spot he and his brothers built homes and the Fogarty Boatworks. The Boatworks building has been preserved, and Tole Fogarty’s home is being restored. But there’s not much left of this nearly forgotten part of Bradenton.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast

9 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View

4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News

7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends

11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

