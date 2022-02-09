Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cost of fast food continues to rise

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.(Gray)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Like many other things, fast food is getting more expensive.

Chipotle reported Tuesday a typical order from them costs about 10% more than it did a year ago.

McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year, and Starbucks hiked its prices once in October and then again in January.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food away from home got about 6% more expensive in 2021, and experts say that trend will continue this year.

They blame the rising costs partly on the increases in restaurant wages, costs of ingredients and transportation expenses.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
Teen arrested, another sought in shooting death of 17-year-old
NPFD had to extricate 2 people from the crash.
Three patients transported following crash in North Port
Two on motorcycle die in Port Charlotte crash
Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota

Latest News

Charlotte man dies of overdose while being booked into jail, sheriff says
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades
Cold weather shelters open again tonight in Sarasota County
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Toxicologist testifies that drugs did not kill George Floyd