Cold weather shelters open again tonight in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Emergency Management officials announced cold weather shelters will reopen again Wednesday night.

Officials coordinated with municipal and community partners to provide cold weather sheltering due to the predicted drop in temperatures.

In south Sarasota County, a shelter will open at 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port, at 5 p.m. and will close Thursday morning.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Citizens who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Sarasota County Fire Department officials advise citizens to use caution when heating their home, as the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning increase during very cold weather due to the improper use of heating devices, so extreme caution is advised.

