Clearing skies for Wednesday but still cool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a gloomy day on Tuesday look for a return to some sunshine on Wednesday. We could still see some cloudiness around sunrise on Wednesday but high pressure will build in and skies should clear out by 8 or 9 a.m.

The sunshine won’t warm things up too much however as winds will be out of the NNE at 10-15 mph which will only allow temperatures in the mid 60s by early afternoon. That is some 10 degrees below average. Get ready for a cold Wednesday night with temperatures falling fast as the sun goes down. Temperatures at 9 p.m. on Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

Temperatures stay cool on a north wind (WWSB)

hursday starts off cold with lows in the mid 40s (low 40s well inland). There will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday with a high temperature around 70. Friday looks to be outstanding with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Saturday should be nice with partly cloudy skies and the warmest day over the next 7 with a high of 75 degrees and a low temperature early Saturday into the mid 50s.

Another weak storm system will be developing in the Gulf and will be tracking our way bringing an increase in cloudiness late Saturday into early Sunday with a 30% chance for some light showers. The lows on Sunday will be near the average of 54 degrees.

Beautiful on Friday (WWSB)

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a chance for morning showers (30%) and some clearing by the afternoon. It will be cool once again with a high in the mid 60s.

Valentine’s day is going to be sunny but windy and cold with a high only in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10-20 mph.

