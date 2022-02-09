Advertise With Us
Charlotte man dies of overdose while being booked into jail, sheriff says

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who apparently ingested methamphetamine shortly before being arrested Tuesday fell ill while being booked into the Charlotte County Jail and later died, the sheriff’s office said.

Christopher Tener, 21, was arrested in Rotunda West after deputies responded to a disturbance on Mark Twain Lane. Once on scene, Tener was arrested on outstanding warrants from Charlotte and Sarasota counties for violating his probation.

During the booking process at the jail, Tener because seriously ill and was taken to Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda, where he died Wednesday morning in the hospital’s intensive care unit, the sheriff’s office said.

Any inmate death is automatically investigated by the sheriff’s major crimes unit.

Within the past 12 days, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has seen nine overdose cases, Sheriff Bill Prummell noted in a news release about the incident.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

