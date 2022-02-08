Advertise With Us
Widespread showers are in the forecast for most of Suncoast today

By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complex multilayered system is causing the atmosphere over of the Suncoast to gently rise today and produce widespread light to moderate rain through most of the afternoon and evening.

Skies will be overcast and block solar heating, keeping our temperatures in the 50s. Additionally, the rains will bring down cooler air from aloft and aid in making today a dreary, somewhat raw First Alert Weather Day. Although severe weather is not in the forecast, a prolonged period of disruptive weather is.

The good news is that we need the rain, as we are down 2.8 inches for the year.

The rain diminishes as we go into tomorrow morning, with the sun making a reappearance by late morning or early afternoon. After that, the skies will be sunny into the weekend with slowly warming temperatures each day.

By Sunday another front will approach the Suncoast with a smaller chance for showers. Right now the models have differences, and refinements in the forecast for Sunday will be likely.

