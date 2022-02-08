Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

White House: Company to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee. (Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House is praising an Australian company that has committed to making electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S.

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The company said it expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said.

“Somebody has to make the electrical vehicle charging stations, and we want those made here in America. So this particular announcement is really groundbreaking,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

The company is planning to build 30,000 electrical vehicle charging stations per year at peak capacity, the state said.

Landrieu said that on Tuesday, President Joe Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “$5 billion to begin the process of putting 500,000 charging stations across America.

“But we want those charging stations made in America. We want them with America products. And today is the start of actually manufacturing those here at home.”

The White House has proposed using $7 billion from the infrastructure law to pay for building a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Biden also wants half the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric or hybrid.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sarasota Police cordon off a crime scene on Palmadelia Avenue after a shooting Sunday...
Teen shot and killed Sunday in north Sarasota
Woman injured after collision with deer on State Road 70
Three minors shot, one killed. One suspect behind bars another been sought by police as of...
Teen arrested in shooting death of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Newtown
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge
19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash

Latest News

Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say
F-2 powerboats will race on the Manatee River again in 2022.
Bradenton Area River Regatta to return to Manatee County this weekend
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Teen arrested in murder probe that led to fatal SWAT raid in Minneapolis
Amir Locke's family speaks after he was killed in a raid using a no-knock warrant in Minneapolis.
Amir Locke's parents look for end of no-knock warrants
FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony...
Retired pope asks pardon for response to sex abuse cases, admits no wrongdoing