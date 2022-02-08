Three killed in one-car crash in Sarasota, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Sarasota, police have confirmed.

Police told ABC7 on Tuesday the vehicle was westbound on Myrtle Street when it entered the roundabout at Old Bradenton Road at a high rate of speed at about 12:30 a.m.

The vehicle went over the roundabout, through a fence and hit a tree head-on, investigators said.

Sarasota Police have determined the trio, two females and one male, were friends visiting each other in the area. They all died on impact, police said.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports before closing the investigation.

